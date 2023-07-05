Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

