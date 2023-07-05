Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.