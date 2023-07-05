Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $200.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

