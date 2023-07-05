Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lessened by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 196,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,301. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

