Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.85 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00010254 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $3.85 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

