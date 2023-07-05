Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 7.7%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

