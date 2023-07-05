Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Trading 4% Higher

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 24,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 251,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Save Foods Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,434.19% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Save Foods

About Save Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Save Foods stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVFD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Save Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

