Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 173,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

