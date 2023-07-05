Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 21,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,361. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

