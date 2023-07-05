Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 25,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,402. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.