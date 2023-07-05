Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 436,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,813. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

