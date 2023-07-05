Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. 441,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

