Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 20.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

