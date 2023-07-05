Scott J. Robinson Sells 24,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 50,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

