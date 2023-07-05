Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 708 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,479. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seagen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

