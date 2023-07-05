Secret Price Up 3.3% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $794.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013323 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003302 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00306355 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $685.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

