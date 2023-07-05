Secret (SIE) Tops One Day Volume of $794.75

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $794.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00187043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00306355 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $685.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

