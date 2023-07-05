Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secured Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:SSIF opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.18. Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

About Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

