Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 17th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

SSIF opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.67. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of £6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

