Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 17th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
SSIF opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.67. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of £6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About Secured Income Fund
