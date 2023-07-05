Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.63.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

