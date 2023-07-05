Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.32

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Senior Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
