Serum (SRM) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Serum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $30.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

