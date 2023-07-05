Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.