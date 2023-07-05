Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 156130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

