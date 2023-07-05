Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON SHRS opened at GBX 242.41 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.48. The company has a market cap of £75.05 million, a P/E ratio of -688.57 and a beta of 0.91. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 216.81 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 278 ($3.53).
About Shires Income
