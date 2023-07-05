Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 20.9%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in AltC Acquisition by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 319,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.