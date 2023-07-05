Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) Decreases By 26.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 12,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,047. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

