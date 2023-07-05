Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Increases By 29.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 1,695,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

