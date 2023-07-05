Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Increases By 29.0%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,358,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 4,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63,587.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWQXF shares. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Handelsbanken began coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

Featured Stories

