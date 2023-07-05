Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Decreases By 20.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,002. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

