Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Rises By 24.8%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 8,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

