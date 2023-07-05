Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 25.5%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Holley Stock Down 9.1 %
NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 384,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Holley
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Holley
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.