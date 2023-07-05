Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 25.5%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Holley Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 384,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

