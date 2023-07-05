Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Expands By 25.2%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 263,200 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 32.92% of Infobird at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,475. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Articles

