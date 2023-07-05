Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Grows By 25.0%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PXI remained flat at $39.62 during trading on Wednesday. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,879. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

