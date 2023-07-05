Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Grows By 34.9%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.85. 19,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.