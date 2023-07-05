Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Drops By 25.0%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IronNet Price Performance

Shares of IRNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 3,684,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. IronNet has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. IronNet had a negative return on equity of 1,927.77% and a negative net margin of 407.25%. Equities research analysts predict that IronNet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

IronNet Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 271.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 605.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 509,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 782.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106,053 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

