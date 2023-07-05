Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Drops By 25.0%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
IronNet Price Performance
Shares of IRNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 3,684,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. IronNet has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.73.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. IronNet had a negative return on equity of 1,927.77% and a negative net margin of 407.25%. Equities research analysts predict that IronNet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
IronNet Company Profile
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
