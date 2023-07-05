Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 24.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IUSB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
