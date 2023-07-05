Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 24.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

