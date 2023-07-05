Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases By 23.6%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.