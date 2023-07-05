Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Expands By 28.7%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,531,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 7,405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 476.6 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

