Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declines By 26.2%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

