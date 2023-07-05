Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Rises By 24.5%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. 346,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,353. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

