Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 31.8%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 339,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Neuronetics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 71,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

