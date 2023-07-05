Short Interest in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Drops By 21.8%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 224,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nuvei by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 970,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

