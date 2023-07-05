Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Grows By 26.6%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 2,598,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

