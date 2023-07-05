Short Interest in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Drops By 22.2%

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Three

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTHRU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth about $3,958,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Pono Capital Three Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTHRU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. Pono Capital Three has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

