Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Drops By 22.5%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,539. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

