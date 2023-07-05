Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Expands By 29.0%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $444.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

