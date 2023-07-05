Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Increases By 26.7%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.38 ($35.20). 77,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 52-week high of €33.56 ($36.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.81 and its 200-day moving average is €24.34.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 235,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

