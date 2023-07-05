Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 29.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Subaru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Subaru by 15.5% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

