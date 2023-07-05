Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 29.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Subaru Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.