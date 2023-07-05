Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Declines By 22.0%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $406.04. The stock had a trading volume of 126,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,484. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.18.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

